Create MagicalReal-World Momentsfor Your Users
Join over 125,000 developers building location-aware experiences with Foursquare technology and data.
01. Places API
Take users here, there and everywhere in between by enabling location discovery, destination sharing and more in your app or website.
02. Pilgrim SDK
Know who your app users are based on where they go in the real world, and engage them with precise, context-aware content — in real-time.
03. Places Database
Download dozens of place attributes around millions of points-of-interest around the world.
Check out our feature-by-feature product comparison of our developer tools.
Samsung
Using Foursquare’s database of more than 105 million places, Samsung allows users to geotag their photos with detailed info about a destination, while also serving up contextually relevant locations for those who are searching for a place to eat, drink or explore.
Tools Used
Places API
TouchTunes
TouchTunes relies on the Pilgrim SDK by Foursquare to deliver precise, proximity-based, song recommendations to its customers across their network of 65,000 digital jukeboxes in the US.
Tools Used
Pilgrim SDK
Airbnb
The world’s largest community-driven hospitality company relies on the Places API to surface curated photos and other place-related content in users’ guidebooks.
Tools Used
Places API
Uber
The global ride-hailing giant enables users to search and find the destinations they want to go using our database of 105 million places around the world.
Tools Used
Places Database
